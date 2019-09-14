Blooming lovely wins for north-east garden groups

North-east groups have scooped awards for their efforts in brightening up their communities.

The groups had entered this year’s Beautiful Scotland Awards, which is a flagship programme of Keep Scotland Beautiful.

A ceremony for the 53rd annual awards took place in Dumfries on Thursday.

This year 38 groups, including four in Aberdeen and two in Aberdeenshire, were recognised for their achievements.

Aberdeen Communities Together was awarded a gold medal in the city category, while Aberdeen City Council was presented with the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Trophy, in recognition of its work to develop horticulture across the city.

Meanwhile, Powis Residents Group also took a gold medal in the residential community category, as well as winning the the Young People Discretionary Award.

Brighter Bucksburn was awarded a silver gilt medal, as was Cove in Bloom.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It is fantastic for Aberdeen to gain all these prizes in the Beautiful Scotland Awards.

“The awards are a testament to all the hard work and effort put in not just over the last year but for the last few years and I’d want to wish a hearty ‘well done’ to everyone who contributed, from Aberdeen City Council environmental services staff who look after our parks, gardens and open spaces, to all the community groups and partners involved.

“They have all helped to make our city a beautifully blooming place to live and work.”

During the summer, judges from the scheme visited the groups which had entered the competition to look at their efforts.

Lindsay Montgomery, chairman of Keep Scotland Beautiful: “All across the country outstanding volunteers, local authority staff and businesses help to protect and maintain the outdoor spaces that are precious to us, and bring a wide range of benefits to local communities.

“I would like to congratulate the winners from Aberdeen.

“It is thanks to their efforts that local places continue to be maintained to a high standard for everyone to enjoy.”

Awards were also awarded in Aberdeenshire. The Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group won a silver gilt medal in the small town category, and the New Entrant Award.

Moira Greig, co-ordinator of the Meldrum group, said: “We are delighted to achieve these awards in our first entry into Beautiful Scotland.

“Oldmeldrum has a strong sense of community and this has shown we can all pull together when we need to. Meldrum Amenities Improvement would like to thank each everyone who helped us achieve this award.”

The Inverurie Environmental Group won a gold medal in the medium town category.