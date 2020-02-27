‘Blood was spattered everywhere’: Paramedic tells Neomi Smith murder trial of scene in her flat

A paramedic told a murder trial that the kitchen of a 23-year-old woman’s house was like a “horror movie”.

Neomi Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the flat in Brechin last June 9.

Her partner Keith Rizzo denies murdering her.

The court also heard evidence from a friend of Rizzo’s who told how the 23-year-old had admitted the week before she died that he had “put hands on her”.

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard evidence from paramedic Angela McKenzie, 48, who described seeing Neomi Smith on the floor assisted by two police officers when she arrived.

She said: “It was like a horror movie – it was brutal. One officer was holding the back of her neck with a towel and the other was doing compressions on her chest.

“There was blood spattered everywhere and the kitchen was full of glass that had shattered everywhere.”

Ms McKenzie told jurors the floor was covered in food that had fallen from glass shelves in the fridge.

Ms McKenzie said Ms Smith’s eyes were like “golf balls that were swollen shut” and she was unable to open them.

The paramedic told jurors she checked Ms Smith’s neck for wounds but said due to the number of wounds she gave up counting.

Ms McKenzie also said that despite extensive work to get her to breathe through an airway and 22 minutes of CPR, Miss Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the court also heard from a friend of ex-farmer Rizzo.

Ryan McDonald, 21, told how he picked up Rizzo from Miss Smith’s home in the early hours of last May 30.

He said: “She seemed okay, but it looked like they were both upset about something.

“He gave her a kiss then came into the car.

“He did not tell me much – just that he was upset and there had been an argument.”

Rizzo was eventually dropped off at his grandfather’s home.

But the friends were later in contact after Mr McDonald asked how Rizzo was.

Mr McDonald claimed Rizzo went on to admit he had “put hands on her”.

Rizzo was also said to have messaged that he was “selfish” and “cowardly”.

He added: “I know that I am young, but she genuinely was my world in one person.”

He also stated how “grateful” he was to have met his girlfriend.

Rizzo was in touch with his friend again later that day and told him: “We’re still together just.”

Rizzo’s QC Donald Findlay asked Mr McDonald: “So, a series of messages, he accepts he has done something wrong and shows contrition.

“You are giving him assurances, but, at the same time, being critical?”

The witness said: “Yes.”

The trial was told Miss Smith had also been in touch with Mr McDonald after he picked up Rizzo.

Mr Findlay: “Was she apologising for you having to come out?”

Mr McDonald: “Yes, she was concerned about Mr Rizzo.”

Rizzo denies the accusations.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.