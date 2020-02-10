‘BLOOD WAS EVERYWHERE’: Shock after three men seriously injured in north-east ‘stabbing’

Neighbours have told of seeing “blood everywhere” after a “stabbing incident” in a north-east town left three men seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Road in Peterhead shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday.

The men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance and a major police probe is under way.

Officers remained at the scene yesterday with forensic teams seen removing items from a property and placing them into a waiting van.

Residents said there was a flurry of activity with numerous police cars and ambulances turning up at the scene amid claims of a stabbing.

Donald Stewart was in bed when he was awoken by the noise outside.

He said: “I was lying in bed and I woke up because I could see the police and ambulance everywhere. It scared the hell out of me.

“My son-in-law ran down when he saw the ambulances and saw blood everywhere.

“It’s terrible.”

Another woman, who did want to be named, said officers told her someone had been “stabbed”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “I don’t know what happened. The police came and said that somebody had been stabbed.

“I don’t know who lives there.

“I didn’t even know that anyone lived there. There was never anybody coming in and out.

“There were two CID cars, a riot van and a few police cars throughout the night. There was also a dog unit at about 3am.”

A police spokesman said no one had been arrested at this time and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

He said: “Around 11.40pm on Saturday we received a report of three men being seriously injured at an address in the Gladstone Road area of Peterhead.

“They were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”