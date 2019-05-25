Blood drive in honour of north-east man

A north-east woman is aiming to honour her late husband by organising a blood drive in his memory.

The Evening Express reported earlier this week how Inverurie man Glenn Whyte, 26, passed away in March after battling leukaemia.

His wife Pamela, 28 – who he married in February just six weeks before he died – paid tribute to her “inspiring” husband.

She donated £1,600 collected at his funeral to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Friends of Anchor which supported the family.

She also highlighted the role blood transfusions played in helping Glenn throughout his illness, saying they gave him “a new lease of life” every time he received one.

Now Pamela is hoping to organise a blood drive to encourage more people to sign up.

She said: “I really want to organise an event to give something back to the organisations which helped us.

“He was so reliant on blood transfusions while he was ill – not just in the final stages but from when he was diagnosed.

“I want to raise awareness of the importance of donating because it made such a difference to Glenn.

“A lot of the time people think blood transfusions are just for accident victims but there is so much more than that.

“I’ve spoken to my family and Glenn’s family and we are really keen to get something organised over the next few months.”

Glenn’s story has already made a difference, with around 10 of his and Pamela’s friends set to donate when the Blood Transfusion Service visits Inverurie.

Pamela said: “A lot of our friends are going to give blood on Sunday and some of them are also going to sign up to donate bone marrow. It’s massively important that people continue to sign up to donate blood and bone marrow because it is potentially life-saving.

“Blood transfusions have the potential to help so many people with a whole range of conditions.

“The NHS aims to have six days’ worth of blood available but that stock always needs topped up.

“It is so important that people donate because there is always a need for it.”

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) said: “On behalf of everyone at SNBTS I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Pamela on the loss of her husband Glenn.

“If you would like to give blood in Glenn’s memory, please do call us on 0345 90 90 999 to book your appointment. We look forward to giving Glenn’s friends and family a very warm welcome.”

A date and venue for the drive will be confirmed in due course.