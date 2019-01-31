Blood bikers rev up miles with vital trips for NHS

Big-hearted bikers have clocked up thousands of miles making vital trips for north-east health staff.

The North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVS), which works with NHS Grampian, travelled 17,563 miles last year.

The mammoth mileage – the equivalent of Aberdeen to Australia and back again – came from transporting everything from blood and plasma to medical equipment and paperwork to hospitals across the area.

The group, which is affiliated with the Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes and involves 156 volunteers, signed a service-level agreement (SLA) last April to allow it to deliver sensitive items for the health board.

Statistics for the year reveal December was a record-breaking month, with 61 active volunteers and 42 jobs carried out.

Members gave round-the-clock service throughout the month, including at Christmas and New Year, to support health staff.

At the start of December, NERVS volunteers were called on for their first intensive care job, when they took an item of crucial medical equipment from Aberdeen to Dundee.

A spokesman for NERVS said: “We’ve seen a variety of consignments delivered to numerous locations around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and as far as Dundee in all weathers and conditions.

“Between the dedication and time of our volunteers, as well as co-operation with the local health teams we currently work with, we anticipate 2019 will only get busier as we develop our services in partnership.

“We are looking forward to hopefully expanding our own operations, fleet and volunteer team, to enhance our offerings to the public of the region.”

Neil Powers, founding chairman of the group, had been campaigning for the service to come to the north-east since 2016, after seeing first-hand how hard staff at the hospitals work after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease.

The volunteers have also recently added an ex-ambulance service vehicle to their fleet. The Skoda Octavia Scout 4×4 will be kitted out in NERVS livery before becoming operational.