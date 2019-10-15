Blind man calls for action on Aberdeen’s shared road spaces after almost being hit by bus

A campaigner has called for a rethink of shared spaces in Aberdeen over fears for the safety of disabled people.

Jonathan Attenborough, who is blind, was visiting the city and was walking on Broad Street when he was almost hit by a bus.

The 30-year-old accountant from Perth had not realised he was in the middle of the road due to the lack of kerbs.

Now Jonathan, who has campaigned against the spaces in other parts of Scotland, wants them to be abolished.

He said: “I thought I was walking in a pedestrianised area and it wasn’t until a bus was directly in front of me that I realised I was, in fact, in the middle of the road.

“I moved over to the side and realised there were no kerbs.

“It was a really frightening experience to have that sudden realisation of a large vehicle driving towards me.

“These areas are really dangerous for people like myself because there is no delineation between the pavement and the road.

“Pedestrians and vehicles should not have to mix together. I’d like to see these spaces abolished.”

Broad Street was converted to shared use by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Sustrans.

Matthew MacDonald, head of infrastructure for Sustrans Scotland, said: “The Broad Street project is being monitored by Aberdeen City Council.

“What was previously a very heavily trafficked street is now a good civic space for people on foot and by bike, with buses and taxis monitored to hold their speeds to 5mph. However, we recognise that this is a new type of design.

“Results need to be closely monitored and our partners in the council are doing this.

“While we don’t comment on individual incidents or near misses, we recognise the concerns of visually impaired people and we are confident the council will include this in their monitoring.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council continues to work with project partner Sustrans following consideration of feedback in a report to committee in May 2019 to review and implement improvements that support the blind and partially sighted community.”