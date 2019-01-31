Blind group’s ‘horror’ over Aberdeen cycle path plan

A blind group today slammed plans for a new Aberdeen cycle path, saying it will create a “no-go area” for people who suffer from sight problems.

Sandy Taylor, Scottish representative for the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), said the proposed Dyce cycle route could present a danger.

The new path will create a shared walking and cycling space as well as provide better links with the train station in Dyce.

Under the plans, a 3.5-metre shared-use cycle route will be created.

Mr Taylor believes potentially having blind people and cyclists in the same area could be a danger.

He said: “We’re not happy about it. I am completely blind so it’s not so bad for me, but there are people who are partially sighted, and if all you can see is a shadow coming towards you it can be very scary.

“These footpaths must be segregated. There must be a raised kerb between the path and pavement.”

Mr Taylor said a similar scheme has been put in place in Kirkintilloch.

He said: “They’ve lowered the kerbs and taken away all the courtesy crossings. It’s made the area into a ghost town.

“It’s turned it into a no-go area blind people just avoid now.

“And it’s something that looks to be happening in Aberdeen as well.”

Mary Rasmussen, chairwoman of Guide Dogs Aberdeen, called the move “horrifying”.

She said: “It’s so frightening when there’s a shared space between pedestrians and cyclists.

“I very much hope they will consult with people locally during the building process and they will speak to people in the local area in particular.

“It’s great that people can cycle but there have to be some constraints.”

The period for consultation on the cycle path closed on Monday and the NFB has submitted a representation against the plans.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Views submitted as part of the online exhibition will be considered in due course.”