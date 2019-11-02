Residents hit out at ‘bleak’ bus timetable in Aberdeen community

Residents in an Aberdeen community have hit out over changes to bus services.

First Aberdeen made alterations to 10 of its services as well as late-night routes earlier this week.

People living in Cove, one of the affected communities, have said the transport options for residents were now “extremely limited”.

One woman, who works as a primary school teacher, described the changes to the number 3 and 3G services as “extreme”.

Caroline Douglas, 39, said: “I appreciate the fact that First Bus has to make savings, but it is the fact we have gone from a regular service to nothing at all at the weekend and the same on a bank holiday.

“I responded to their consultation, but it feels like they weren’t interested.

“I am sure putting one bus an hour around Lochinch area at the weekend is reasonable.

“I understand that First needs to make changes, but it’s been very extreme from what we had to what we have now.

“Even if we had one bus an hour at the weekend it would allow access to the town centre and other areas without a long walk in the winter to the closest stop, particularly for older people and those less able to walk.”

And Stephen Flynn, SNP councillor for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, said: “Looking at the ‘before’ and ‘after’ bus timetable paints a really bleak picture for my constituents living in Lochinch and the nearby areas of Cove.

“With the stroke of a pen they have gone from having really good options to an extremely limited service that includes absolutely no bus service at all at weekends.

“I’ve had so many constituents contact me to express their frustration, including those who rely on the bus to get to work at the weekend, and I just hope that First will start to listen.”

Changes have been made to the 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117 and X27 services and late night buses operating in the city.

The 117 service will be withdrawn, but all the others will continue to operate – although some routes and travel times have been revised.

A public consultation was held into the proposed changes before they came into effect this week.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Aberdeen, said: “This decision to review services in any area is one that we do not take lightly.

“We have looked at the data on patronage levels for these services, which we have been monitoring for some time now, and unfortunately passenger numbers have now dropped to an unsustainable level.

“We are, of course, happy to share these findings with the councillor who has the power to look at funding local services where they feel there is a social need for them.”