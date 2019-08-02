Cause of fire which ripped through former Aberdeen school may never be known

The cause of a fire which ripped through a former Aberdeen school may never been known – after emergency services were unable to fully investigate, the Evening Express can reveal today.

A blaze at the old Victoria Road Primary School in Torry caused the roof to collapse and extensively damaged the inside.

Police and the fire brigade launched a joint investigation, but were hampered due to the granite structure being deemed unsafe.

A “limited investigation” into the cause of the fire in May has proved inconclusive.

It means anyone responsible for the blaze may never be caught however, officers have urged anyone with information to contact them.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A limited fire investigation was carried out at the scene due to the condition of the building.

“Inquiries were undertaken at the time to establish the cause of the blaze.

“If anyone has any new information that would assist officers they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents the area said: “The school has seen a number of attacks on it before, because it was sitting derelict and closed off.

“Fires don’t start themselves, there has to be a source.”

But he said he thought it was time to “move on”: “It is with the development trust and developer now and I want to see it developed.”

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said: “It is disappointing to hear the investigation has not uncovered the cause of the fire.

“That means the culprits, if this was indeed a deliberate act, may never be brought to justice.

“I am sure people locally will want to know what happened and who was responsible.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything at all about this to contact police.”

A full internal assessment of the property has been conducted by Grampian Housing Association (GHA).

The organisation has drawn up designs for its proposed housing development, with a planning application due to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council this month.

Torry Development Trust is working with the company to restore the historic granite buildings.

A spokeswoman for GHA previously said the firm was trying to make sure the building was secure so it could proceed with the plans.

Today she said: “The fire occurred while the site was still in Aberdeen City Council’s ownership and our understanding was that the walls of the fire-damaged building were demolished to allow the SFRS access.”

A council spokesman said: “We had the necessary safety arrangements in place in the period before handing over the former Victoria Road School building to the developer.

“These measures included boarding, Heras fencing and a padlocked gate, in addition to officers undertaking regular inspections of the site.”

Victoria Road Primary School was built in 1878 after the Fishermen’s Association of Old Torry agreed to pay £1,400 towards the cost.

It was used by soldiers as a base during the First World War and in the Second World War it was damaged after being hit by a shell during a bombing raid.