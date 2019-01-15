Blasting ‘cannot be ruled out’ in seal death at Aberdeen Harbour expansion

An autopsy has found that blasting work carried out at the Aberdeen harbour expansion project “cannot be ruled out” in the death of a young grey seal.

The animal was found dead at the Nigg Bay site in September and sent to the Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (MASS) for testing.

Concern was raised that underwater blasting at the £350m development, which started the month previously, may have played a hand in the creature’s death.

An interim necropsy report has now found a pneumonia infection caused the death, but added that damage found to the brain and ears means blasting work “cannot be categorically ruled out”.