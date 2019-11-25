Blank cheques, sports and philanthropy

New investment has come from Dave Cormack and his group of investors, including Tom Crotty, Roger Lee and now AMB Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Atlanta United.

The Georgia club said the partnership will be an opportunity for both clubs to share knowledge and experience including player and youth development, fan experience and venue best practices.

It is hoped the link-up will also extend Atlanta United’s scouting network into a new region and allow for a development pipeline between the clubs.

AMB Sports & Entertainment is a subsidiary of AMB Group, whose chairman is 77-year-old Arthur Blank, a billionaire who made his fortune as co-founder of Home Depot, America’s largest home improvement retailer.

Born in the Flushing area of New York in 1942, Mr Blank started out as an accountant before becoming president of a chain of discount stores and Handy Dan Home Improvement Centers.

After he and a colleague were fired from their posts in 1978, they used their knowledge of the market to join forces and create Home Depot – a business that took off across America and last year turned over $108 billion in revenue.

He retired from the company as co-chairman in 2001 and moved into sports team ownership.

At the time of his retirement Home Depot was one of Fortune magazine’s Global Most Admired Companies.

During his last year as CEO of the company, Home Depot ranked first in social responsibility in an annual survey conducted by Harris Interactive, Inc.

In 2002 Mr Blank, a noted philanthropist, purchased the Atlanta Falcons American football team and in 2017 founded an expansion Major League Soccer franchise with Atlanta United.

In 2003, for the second time in three years, Blank was named Georgia’s Most Respected CEO by Georgia Trend magazine.