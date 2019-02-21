‘Bitter disappointment’ as planners back Aberdeen flats

An Aberdeen community council is “bitterly disappointed” a controversial homes scheme has been supported.

Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council had objected to proposals by developer First Endeavour to build 283 council flats on Wellheads Road in Dyce, aimed at tackling the 4,000-strong waiting list for social housing.

The application received 283 objections on the Aberdeen City Council website.

Despite the complaints, a report to the planning management development committee today, council officers recommended the proposals be passed.

Councillors approved the application seven votes to two when they met at the Town House this morning, with convener Marie Boulton saying the council needs to “ensure people have a roof over their head”.

Planning officer for Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council William Harrison said: “We’re bitterly disappointed the planners have recommended approval.

“There have been numerous objections from Dyce residents.

“We most certainly feel that residents in Dyce haven’t been listened to in this case.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Harrison previously said he was “not optimistic” councillors would go against the recommendation when the plans went before committee.

As well as the design of the flats themselves, Mr Harrison also raised issues over the density of the buildings, poor connections to the rest of the area and the lack of any green space as part of the development, as well as the pressure that would create on local services such as medical practices.

The plans were the subject of a public hearing due to the strength of feeling over them.

A spokesman for First Endeavour said: “We are obviously delighted at the positive recommendation for approval for our proposed council housing at Dyce.

“The community was incredibly helpful with their comments during the public consultations and the substantial changes we made to the development which has led to this recommendation for approval are largely down to them and their constructive points.

“All council departments involved in the planning process have worked incredibly hard and professionally with us to deliver a positive recommendation.

“It is now the job of the planning committee to deliberate.

“A planning approval would make us extremely proud to be at the forefront of delivering on a large part of the exciting 2,000 council house programme that all political parties have committed to deliver for Aberdeen.”