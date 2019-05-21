Author to give talk at Aberdeen library

An author is to give a talk at an Aberdeen library as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.

Airyhall Library will welcome writer and historian Maggie Craig this weekend to give a speech about her work.

Her work includes several historical novels, The Women Of The ‘45 and When The Clyde Ran Red.

A regular speaker at libraries and book festivals, Maggie will visit the Springfield Road branch on Saturday from 2.15-3.15pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gathering Storm, a story of Jacobite intrigue and romance set in Edinburgh and Scotland around the Jacobite Rising of 1745, will soon be followed by Dance To The Storm.

The event is free and has been organised as part of birthday celebrations for the branch.

Booking is necessary. To reserve a place call 01224 310536 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk