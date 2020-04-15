Birthday surprise gives boost to north-east nurse helping to fight coronavirus

A north-east nurse helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic has today told of her surprise after neighbours helped mark her 21st birthday.

Amber O’Brien, from Ythanbank, near Ellon, was given a hero’s welcome as she marked her big day on Sunday.

Her mum Helen Campbell arranged for neighbours to turn out and help her daughter celebrate the milestone.

As well as applauding the young woman, residents created banners, decorated their houses with balloons and sang Happy Birthday to Amber.

She was blindfolded by her mum and walked down her own driveway before the celebrations began.

Amber is studying nursing at Robert Gordon University and has decided to finish the last six months of her course by helping the fight against Covid-19 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the turnout in her home village and said it was all “very surreal”.

Amber said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed by everybody coming out to support me. I was very curious when my mum asked me to get changed into my uniform and asked a lot of questions at first.

“Never in a million years would I have predicted what was going to happen. It felt so nice to receive well wishes from people in the village I had not even met before.

“I received written messages from adults and their children, and people even decorated their driveways with balloons and birthday banners. Thinking about it now it seems very surreal.”

Amber’s mum Helen used a social media for Ythanbank residents to ask if anyone would join in with the celebrations to mark her daughter’s birthday and they all agreed to help.

She said wanted to make sure her 21st birthday was something she would remember as she works during the pandemic.

Helen, 57, said: “Like anyone else working on the frontline, she has her wobble moments at home, when she gets worried about catching the virus.

“We can’t do anything about that, apart from reminding her that we are in this together.

“I thought this was something I could do to give her something positive to remember her birthday by, and lift her spirits. It was absolutely awesome to see so many out there, hearing their applause, singing happy birthday, wishing her well in her job, and to see the fantastic effort they had gone to just to make Amber’s 21st birthday one to remember.”

Amber said while she is worried about the coronavirus outbreak but has plenty of support from her colleagues at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Robert Gordon University and her loved ones.

She said: “Like everybody else just now, I feel anxious about the unknown.

“However I am very fortunate to have a huge amount of support from people working in the hospital, university and family and friends.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day