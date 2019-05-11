Revealed: How mums in labour at north-east midwife units are choosing to give birth

Statistics for two community midwife units have been released, showing the number of births in the past month – with most choosing water births.

NHS Grampian began sharing data from its midwife units last year, and has now published information for Inverurie and Peterhead community maternity units.

In Inverurie’s midwife unit, a total of six babies were born – three boys and three girls.

Four of those were a water birth.

All of the women who attended had skin to skin contact at birth, all breast fed and everyone had one-to-one care while in labour.

In Peterhead, 10 children were born in the midwife unit, with seven of those in water births.

This included six girls and four boys.

It means 68% of all new mums going to the two units last month chose a water birth.

Everyone practised skin-to-skin contact with their babies at birth, and 100% of those who attended the unit had one-to-one care in labour.

A total of 70% of women breastfed at birth.