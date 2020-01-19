Call for north-east birdwatcher volunteers

Members of the public are being encouraged to sign up to take part in a bird conservation charity event.

It is hoped those living in the north-east will take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, to showcase the wildlife living in the area.

The event takes place from January 25 to 27.

The more people who take part, the better picture the charity has over the UK, and issues faced in different areas, such as the north-east of Scotland.

It is the world’s largest annual wildlife survey and involves spending an hour counting all the birds that visit your garden or local park over three days.

Results can be submitted online until February 16, or by post until the 11th of next month.

Blackbirds, blue tits and chaffinches are often spotted.

More information can be found on the RSPB website.