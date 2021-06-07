This month’s winner of our #RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw a great selection of readers’ pics.

The competition, launched in January this year, has seen hundreds of keen local snappers share their top pics of the city and its surrounds.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, our photo competition features a different theme each month with last month’s theme of hidden gems.

Samantha Green, 28, is our latest #RediscoverABDN winner with her stunning aerial pic of the Aberdeenshire coast looking towards Fraserburgh.

The Aberdeen-based medical student captured the picture last year while out flying with her boyfriend, a helicopter pilot – and they couldn’t have picked a better day for it.

Bright weather ensured a crystal clear view of the countryside and presented Samantha with her winning shot.

© Supplied by Samantha Green

“It was taken at the start of December,” said Samantha. “That was the first time my boyfriend had taken me up flying in Aberdeen – it was a really nice day, really sunny.

“I was just trying to capture the very top corner of the north-east coast, so we flew out up north and over the coast, and this was taken coming back inwards.”

Samantha, a keen photographer, takes pictures regularly in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and luckily managed to capture this moment on her iPhone.

She said: “I do really enjoy taking photos but I always just do it for fun, really, to relax and get away from things.”

And with such a special picture Samantha jumped at the chance to enter the competition.

“I’d seen the competition advertised on Instagram,” she added. “I take quite a lot of pictures around Aberdeen generally – we have a dog so we go out a lot – and so when I saw the theme was hidden gems I looked to see what photos I had that were a bit more unique, maybe views that people hadn’t seen.”

May’s #RediscoverABDN entries

The lovely aerial view certainly fit the bill and caught the eye of the judges.

A spokesperson for VisitAberdeenshire said: “The quality of images in this month’s competition was incredibly high, and Samantha’s stunning shot of the north-east countryside is truly majestic.”

This month we turn the spotlight on Aberdeenshire’s wildlife where the winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

The closing date for wildlife themed entries is Sunday June 27. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.