#RediscoverABDN: Aberdeen student puts coastline in picture with perfect bird’s eye view

By Felicity Donohoe
07/06/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 07/06/2021, 6:28 pm
This month’s winner of our #RediscoverABDN photography competition has been announced after we saw a great selection of readers’ pics.

The competition, launched in January this year, has seen hundreds of keen local snappers share their top pics of the city and its surrounds.

Run between VisitAberdeenshire and the Evening Express, our photo competition features a different theme each month with last month’s theme of hidden gems.

Samantha Green, 28, is our latest #RediscoverABDN winner with her stunning aerial pic of the Aberdeenshire coast looking towards Fraserburgh.

The Aberdeen-based medical student captured the picture last year while out flying with her boyfriend, a helicopter pilot – and they couldn’t have picked a better day for it.

Bright weather ensured a crystal clear view of the countryside and presented Samantha with her winning shot.

“It was taken at the start of December,” said Samantha. “That was the first time my boyfriend had taken me up flying in Aberdeen – it was a really nice day, really sunny.

“I was just trying to capture the very top corner of the north-east coast, so we flew out up north and over the coast, and this was taken coming back inwards.”

Samantha, a keen photographer, takes pictures regularly in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and luckily managed to capture this moment on her iPhone.

She said: “I do really enjoy taking photos but I always just do it for fun, really, to relax and get away from things.”

And with such a special picture Samantha jumped at the chance to enter the competition.

“I’d seen the competition advertised on Instagram,” she added. “I take quite a lot of pictures around Aberdeen generally – we have a dog so we go out a lot – and so when I saw the theme was hidden gems I looked to see what photos I had that were a bit more unique, maybe views that people hadn’t seen.”

May’s #RediscoverABDN entries

© Supplied by Daniel Christie VA May - RediscoverABDN - Daniel Christie - Arrowhead Loch, Glen Tanar Estate
© Supplied by Clare MacGregor VA May - RediscoverABDN - Clare MacGregor - New Aberdour
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA May - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Dess Falls, Dess
© Supplied by Ralph Monteiro VA May - RediscoverABDN - Ralph Monteiro - Torry Lighthouse
© Supplied by Sutherland VA May - RediscoverABDN - Sutherland - Dunnydeer, Insch
© Supplied by Iain Riddoch VA May - RediscoverABDN - Iain Riddoch - Tyrebagger dawn
© Supplied by Suzanne Drummond VA May - RediscoverABDN - Suzanne Drummond - Pitfour Lake
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - The River Ythan in Ellon
© Supplied by Susan Fraser VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Fraser - Knockespoch Clatt
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA May - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - Dess Waterfall
© Supplied by Scott Gilbert VA May - RediscoverABDN - Scott Gilbert - Dess Waterfall
© Supplied by Josh Barron VA May - RediscoverABDN - Josh Barron - Granite Sculpture Sunrise
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - Newburgh Beach at sunset
© Supplied by Marlene Ritchie VA May - RediscoverABDN - Marlene Ritchie - Basking in the Tahuna Bothies sunshine
© Supplied by Stacey Milne VA May - RediscoverABDN - Stacey Milne - Spring in the hills
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - Sunset at Cruden Bay beach
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - Pennan
© Supplied by Holly Douglas VA May - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - Portsoy
© Supplied by Sadaf Ammar VA May - RediscoverABDN - Sadaf Ammar - Going toward summer
© Supplied by Holly Douglas VA May - RediscoverABDN - Holly Douglas - Ballindalloch, Kirkmichael
© Supplied by Lauren Foreman VA May - RediscoverABDN - Lauren Foreman - Stonehaven Harbour
© Supplied by Morag Pyper VA May - RediscoverABDN - Morag Pyper - Reflections in the River Don
© Supplied by Lauren Foreman VA May - RediscoverABDN - Lauren Foreman - Reflections on the calm waters of Stonehaven Harbour
© Supplied by David-Alan Fraser VA May - RediscoverABDN - David-Alan Fraser - The Scottish Pyramid
© Supplied by Linda Rae VA May - RediscoverABDN - Linda Rae - Beautiful Stonehaven
© Supplied by Kate Park VA May - RediscoverABDN - Kate Park - Perfect view of Cullen Bay
© Supplied by Philip Esson VA May - RediscoverABDN - Philip Esson - A bridge from spring to summer
© Supplied by Megan Smith VA May - RediscoverABDN - Megan Smith - Oasis at Linn of Dee, Braemar
© Supplied by Elliot Hepworth VA May - RediscoverABDN - Elliot Hepworth - Dess Waterfall
© Supplied by Kirsty Syme VA May - RediscoverABDN - Kirsty Syme- Lockdown Belmont Street
© Supplied by Filipe Ribeiro VA May - RediscoverABDN - Filipe Ribeiro - Linn of Quoich
© Supplied by Maholi Diaz VA May - RediscoverABDN - Maholi Diaz - Dess Waterfall
© Supplied by Susan Clark VA May - RediscoverABDN - Susan Clark - The wee hidden gem of Hackley Bay
© Supplied by Sean Harrower VA May - RediscoverABDN - Sean Harrower - Den of Finella, Aberdeenshire
© Supplied by Amy Lawrence VA May - RediscoverABDN - Amy Lawrence - Red squirrel
© Supplied by Marc Gordon VA May - RediscoverABDN - Marc Gordon - The Secret Waterfall
© Supplied by Michael Diamond VA May - RediscoverABDN - Michael Diamond - Pennan Sunset
© Supplied by Arek Cichy VA May - RediscoverABDN - Arek Cichy - Crawton Waterfall
© Supplied by Kate Park VA May - RediscoverABDN - Kate Park - Loch Muick
© Supplied by Kate Park VA May - RediscoverABDN - Kate Park - Bow Fiddle Rock
© Supplied by Martin Bennie VA May - RediscoverABDN - Martin Bennie - Balmoral Castle
© Supplied by Martin Bennie VA May - RediscoverABDN - Martin Bennie - Hidden Views
© Supplied by Ray McDonald VA May - RediscoverABDN - Ray McDonald - Johnston Gardens Bridge
© Supplied by Elliot Hepworth VA May - RediscoverABDN - Elliot Hepworth - The Linn of Quoich and the Punchbowl
© Supplied by Baldeep McGarry VA May - RediscoverABDN - Baldeep McGarry - At peace in the city
© Supplied by James McLeod VA May - RediscoverABDN - James McLeod - The hidden Scottish Pyramid
© Supplied by Barry Pickard VA May - RediscoverABDN - Barry Pickard - Cothiemuir Stone Circle
© Supplied by Vera Taylor VA May - RediscoverABDN - Vera Taylor - Fyvie Castle
© Supplied by Vera Taylor VA May - RediscoverABDN - Vera Taylor - Deeside

The lovely aerial view certainly fit the bill and caught the eye of the judges.

A spokesperson for VisitAberdeenshire said: “The quality of images in this month’s competition was incredibly high, and Samantha’s stunning shot of the north-east countryside is truly majestic.”

This month we turn the spotlight on Aberdeenshire’s wildlife where the winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

The closing date for wildlife themed entries is Sunday June 27. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.

  • Head over to our #RediscoverABDN page to enter June’s competition and submit your wildlife photos. 