Bird rescued by north-east animal sanctuary after getting wedged in front grill of car after crash

A bird has been rescued after it was hit by a car and became stuck in the vehicle’s front grill.

The jackdaw was rescued by a team from New Arc after the incident near Oldmeldrum.

After driving home, the owner of the car contacted the sanctuary to help.

The bird has reportedly suffered a “few injuries” but the team are “hopeful”.

In a post on Facebook, the animal rescue charity said: “We were called out to Oldmeldrum today to help rescue this jackdaw who had gotten stuck into the grill of a car while it was being driven.

“Luckily the lady whose car it was noticed when she got home and called us so that we could go and get him out.

“He is back with us now and we are hopeful, although he does have a few injuries.”

Wellwishers have written comments on the post hoping the animal will be ok.

