North-east recycling firm’s biomass boilers approved

Proposals for biomass boilers at a north-east recycling plant have been approved.

Taylor’s Industrial Services Limited applied for permission to build them at its facility near Balmedie.

The firm said the equipment would be housed in three purpose-built steel containers and there would also be a drying shed for the boilers’ wooden chips.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the plans after ruling they would not have any adverse impact.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report from the local authority’s planning department said: “The biomass boilers, drying shed and associated works are acceptable as they are associated with the existing use of the site and would not cause unacceptable environmental impacts.

“The biomass boilers hereby approved shall be installed in accordance with the approved details, including the completed biomass boiler form.”