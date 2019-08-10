Eyes down for Aberdeen social group’s fundraising efforts

An Aberdeen social group hopes to raise funds for the group through an upcoming event.

The Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed is hosting a bingo evening on August 28.

All money raised will go towards the men’s shed.

It has been on the go for several years, however the group recently received planning permission to erect several cabins next to the Alex Collie Sports Centre which will be used as a temporary base until a more permanent home can be found.

The event is planned to take place at the Black Dog pub on North Donside Road from 7pm until 11pm.

Tickets cost £10 each and include a glass of fizz on arrival, a finger buffet and a bingo ticket.

There will also be a raffle.

Anyone interested in attending can purchase a ticket from the Black Dog or from the Marks and Spencer store on Denmore Road.