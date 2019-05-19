Bin it! North-east school kids encouraged to keep environment litter-free

A national tour has paid a visit to the north-east to encourage pupils to keep their environment litter-free.

The award-winning drama-based education programme, Bin It!, visited the region this week as part of a national tour.

The roadshow, which celebrated its 12th anniversary in 2018, performed at Hazlehead Academy, Gordon Schools Huntly and Aboyne Academy.

Julie Lovell, public affairs senior manager of Mars Wrigley Confectionery, partners of the event, said: “We hope its success will continue to grow as we reach out to even more young people, reinforcing our messages around littering and urging children to take pride in and look after their local communities and environments.”

