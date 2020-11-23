Bin fires at Aberdeen primary school prompt police investigation

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after bins were deliberately set on fire outside one of the city’s primary schools.

The incidents happened on Friday evening between 7.45pm and 8.40pm, at Kingsford Primary School.

The fire service was alerted, and the flames were extinguished without anyone being injured.

Constable Ewan Gault from the Hazlehead Community Policing Team said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to these incidents and we would encourage anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact police.

“The fires were started wilfully and had the potential to cause a large amount of damage in a short space of time.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3464 of 20 November.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”