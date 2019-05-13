Council co-leaders explain reasons behind Aberdeen’s new £30 garden waste charge

As part of the budget process Aberdeen City Council officers provided elected members with a range of saving options to close the £42m deficit which we were facing as a direct result of the inadequate funding received from the Scottish Government.

As we are required to set a balanced budget by law we believe it is unfair to single out the introduction of the charge for the collection of garden waste, as it is just one of a series of measures needed to balance our budget.

As Evening Express readers will be aware, as part of the council tax payment residents have a statutory right to have their general refuse collected, but there is no statutory duty to provide a free garden waste collection service.

This is an extra service that the council has to date provided for free.

As one of the lowest funded council’s in Scotland we have had to make some very tough decisions, with one of those decisions being the introduction of a modest £30 per annum charge for the collection of garden waste.

Introducing a new charge was never going to be popular, however, given the financial constraints we are facing, all elected members except the Liberal Democrats chose to introduce this charge rather than cutting services to the most vulnerable in our city.

As an alternative the Liberal Democrats chose to cut £500,000 of funding from the Fairer Aberdeen Fund and slash the budgets of Fersands, Middlefield and Printfield community projects.

We believe the Liberal Democrats should be ashamed of this decision as these projects do vital work to improve the lives of our young, the disabled, the vulnerable, and the most disadvantaged in our communities. As leaders of the council we have a duty to the whole city and not just to the individual wards we represent.

This administration is not prepared to take any lectures from Councillor Yuill and his Liberal Democrat colleagues given their choice to cut cash to services which could cause long term damage to vulnerable communities rather than ask people to pay for a service that is not statutory.

Given the Liberal Democrats’ track record many may see their recent comments in the paper as nothing more than political point scoring so if they do have an alternative proposal to the garden waste charge, which will not impact on frontline services, they should bring it forward, so we can give it due consideration.

Councils ‘responsible’ for managing budget

A Scottish Government spokesman previously said: “There have been no cuts to Aberdeen City Council’s budget. The council will receive £380.6 million to fund local services in 2019-20, £20.2 million more than in 2018-19.

“Local authorities are autonomous bodies, and it is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.

“Ultimately, it is for locally-elected representatives to make local decisions on how best to deliver services to their local communities.”