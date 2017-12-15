Aberdeenshire bin collections hampered by poor weather

A North-east council’s collection service has experienced challenges due to the weather.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Recycling and Waste service said the recent conditions have caused difficulties for its collection crews.

The council announced: “If your bin has not been emptied as a result of lorries not being able to gain access, please leave them out for 48 hours and the team will endeavour to collect them.

“If after 48 hours it has not been emptied, please take them back and we will accept additional bags of recycling and/or waste.”

In addition, recycling centres are accepting mixed and dry recycling, and landfill waste.