Bin collections, gritting and emergency housing repairs will continue in Aberdeen during coronavirus

The council has confirmed bin collections, gritting, emergency house repairs and other key services will be protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Aberdeen City Council could be relocated to other departments to do similar duties.

The core services protected by the council include road gritting will continue, as well emergency repair works, the collection of recycling and waste bins.

Crematorium and burial services, essential janitorial and school meal provisions will also continue alongside health and environmental protection and trading standards.

However, other services including planned road repairs and bulk uplift collections will be reduced or stopped.

And while cremations will continue to take place, no new bookings for chapel services at Aberdeen Crematorium will be taken from Monday.

People attending services already booked in for next week will be asked to follow guidance on social distancing.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Actions are also being taken to consider the health, safety and well-being of both tenants and residents who are self-isolating, and for operational staff who are in public-facing roles.”