Billion barrel North Sea well proves non-commercial for Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy has announced its highly anticipated Warwick Deep well has not encountered commercial rates of oil and gas.

Pre-drill estimates had suggested up to 935million barrels of oil equivalent were potentially recoverable from Warwick, which lies in the West of Shetland.

The decision has now been taken to plug and abandon the well, which Hurricane said “cannot be considered suitable” as a future means of production.

The Transocean Leader rig drilled the well to nearly 2,000 metres, but Hurricane said it did not flow at commercial rates, producing a mix of drilling brine, water, oil and gas.