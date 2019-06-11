Bikes and trailers worth ‘high four-figure sum’ stolen in north-east

Police have launched an appeal after motorbikes and trailers were stolen in the north-east.

Two Ifor Williams trailers were taken from a farm in Stonehaven between 5pm on Sunday and 8.30am yesterday.

A junior white and orange KTM 85 SX bike and an adult orange and white KTM 150 SX bike were stolen from a rural property near Kintore between 8pm on Sunday and 8am yesterday.

According to officers the bikes are worth a high four-figure sum.

PC Nicola Lock said: “If any farmers or rural businesses are offered trailers for sale or have any information on the whereabouts of these trailers I would ask them to get in touch with police.

“Similarly if anyone has seen or knows anything about the theft of the KTM bikes please call Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailers and bikes are asked to contact Police Scotland quoting references 0641 of 10 June for the KTM bikes, and officer A8001 for the trailers.