North-east bikers in safety drive

by Lee McCann
17/08/2019, 10:51 am
Bikers have been asked for their views
More than 400 bikers have had their say on how to make north-east roads safer.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Road Safety North East Scotland asked motorcyclists for their views on road safety initiatives.

It was the first stage of research looking into the effectiveness of campaigns.

The online survey, which closed earlier this week, attracted 449 responses.

Caroline Hood, research assistant at RGU, said: “We’re delighted with the level of response and would like to thank the bikers.

“Work has commenced in reviewing the information and we will be contacting respondents who offered to answer further questions.”

