Biker, 78, in serious condition after north-east crash

A man was in a serious condition in hospital today after a motorbike crash on a north-east road.

The 78-year-old man was riding his motorbike on the B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Methlick when he was involved in a collision with a car shortly after noon on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 61-year-old driver of the car was not hurt in the crash.

Police Scotland launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward following the collision, which left the road closed for more than eight hours.

Officers are asking anyone who saw either of the vehicles – a red Honda motorcycle and a black Hyundai Santa Fe car – to come forward.

Witnesses should call police on 101, quoting reference number 2064 of August 3.

Meanwhile, a man was taken to hospital following a crash on Victoria Street in Dyce yesterday.

The man was cycling when he was involved in a collision with a car shortly after 6am.

He suffered minor facial injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Officers closed the road for several hours following the collision.

It reopened before 10am.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a crash between a bicycle and a car on Victoria Street at 6.05am.

“The male bike rider suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.”

Elsewhere, emergency services also attended a collision on the A96 Inverurie Road close to Bucksburn roundabout involving a patrol car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed one of the force’s vehicles had been involved in the incident at 10.30am yesterday. No one was injured in the collision.

One person was also issued a fixed penalty notice following a two-car crash on the AWPR.

A Volkswagen Beetle and Honda were involved in the incident near the South Kingswells junction shortly after 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was given a fixed penalty notice.