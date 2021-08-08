Bike theft postcode checker: Find out how many were stolen in your area

Bike thefts worth up to almost £110,000 have been reported across the north and north-east, with more than 200 incidents this year.

And the figures, obtained via Freedom of Information, show the AB24 postcode, which covers areas such as Seaton, Woodside and Old Aberdeen, recorded the highest amount of theft reports.

From January to May 31, 225 theft incidents were recorded around the north and north-east – and in some of the reports more than one bike was taken.