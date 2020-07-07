Bike safety sessions for key workers comes to north-east town

A service offering free bike safety checks and basic repairs for key workers is coming to a north-east town.

Dr Bike will be heading to Huntly after a fully booked run of sessions in Inverurie.

If you are a key worker in the local area using your bike to get around and commute to work, you can take advantage of the service for the next two weeks.

A Dr Bike technician will check over machines and make simple repairs to ensure they are safe and in good working order.

The service includes things like fixing punctures, tuning gears and other adjustments like fitting new brake blocks.

Advice on bike type and sizing is available and a post-check report records the work carried out, making recommendations on any other work required.

The Dr Bike service, using an experienced qualified Velotech technician, will be available at Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre on Wednesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 22.

The project is being piloted in Inverurie and Huntly initially to assess demand and help iron out any creases prior to a possible roll-out in other Aberdeenshire communities.

All 24 sessions in Inverurie were completely booked by key workers including council employees, nurses, carers, doctors, police officers, teachers, retail employees and Department of Work and Pensions staff members.

See this website for further information and to book your slot.