Bike repair service for key workers to begin in north-east

A pilot scheme to offer free bicycle checks and repairs for key workers will launch in the north-east next week.

Essential staff living in and around Inverurie will be able to benefit from the project which is being run by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Starting on Wednesday, June 10 a technician will be based at the Leisureland facility on Harlaw Way.

They will be working on each of the next three Wednesdays after that on June 17, June 24 and July 1.

Checks will be carried out by an expert from Dr Bike technician, who will check over machines and make simple repairs to ensure they are safe and in good working order.

The service includes things like fixing punctures, tuning gears and other adjustments like fitting new brake blocks – bring your machine along and make sure it’s as safe as it can be.

Advice on bike type and sizing is available and a post-check report records the work carried out, making recommendations on any other work required.

Bicycles will be dropped off in a neutral area, with opportunity to speak to the mechanic about any known issues following guidelines on social distancing.

With cyclists waiting for their bike to be fixed or they can pick it up later.

The initial trial period will allow assessment of the demand and help iron out any creases prior to a possible rollout in other Aberdeenshire communities.

The Dr Bike service is a mobile repair workshop.

For more information and to book a slot visit https://bit.ly/LLADrBike