Big year in store for Aberdeen actor James

An Aberdeen actor who shot to fame in a holiday advert is looking forward to another busy year.

James Rose, who studied at Robert Gordon University, starred as Simon the Ogre on the Thomson Holiday TV ad.

James, who has now moved to London, can currently be seen on Next’s Christmas advert.

On his upcoming film projects, he said: “I play the role of a husband in an independent film called ‘Past, Present, the Future’s Imperfect’.

“It is about a breakdown of a relationship over three different timelines.

“The movie promotes diversity in the industry as both my female director and co-actor are of Indian origin. The film will be screening from January and entered into film festivals.”

2019 will be a busy year for James as he is also gearing up to make his own feature film. He said: “I have a script written and I will be producing and directing as well. It is about how government policy can affect the mental health of people. I am also a therapist so I am very interested in bringing awareness to those types of issues through storytelling.

“There are a number of other projects coming up – a couple of TV shows and some movies, some of them are based in Aberdeen.”

The actor is also keen on putting Aberdeen on the map in terms of cinema. He said: “There is a lot of acting potential in Aberdeen but what it lacks is pathways. My passion is to come back and give local people a chance to work as film crew and actors.”