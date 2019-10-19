Big step in north-east street’s rebirth

Plans to breathe new life into a town’s street have taken a major step forward.

Proposals have been submitted by Aberdeenshire Council to connect Bridge Street in Banff to the wider area.

Part of the Bridge Street Public Realm Improvement Scheme, it is hoped to attract small shops and businesses. It will also reinstate a key link between Old Market Place and the town centre.

The project recently received a £709,030 share of the £3.28 million awarded to the council through the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

Kirsty Black, project co-ordinator, said: “Bridge Street presents a challenging but unique environment and the scheme proposed is ambitious.

“However, the results would be transformational for Bridge Street and the rest of Banff. The improved street scene could promote regeneration.”