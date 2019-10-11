Big step forward for 140 homes at former Aberdeen DWP site

Developers hoping to build up to 140 homes in Aberdeen city centre have taken an important step forward.

Telereal Triullium wants to demolish the former DWP base at Greyfriars House on Gallowgate, Aberdeen, and build apartments in its place.

It tabled a proposal of application notice to Aberdeen City Council in August and yesterday invited members of the public to see the designs at a public consultation event.

The aim was to gather feedback from interested parties so it can be factored into a planning application for the project.

It is understood an application could be tabled in the spring and, if the council gives the green light, building work could begin in a year’s time.

Architects have come up with three designs for the building and specifics including the height of the block, parking and access arrangements would be decided by the council.

The building opened in the 1970s and the DWP had a base there until January.

It has been empty since.

Efforts have been made to get a new tenant in, but there has not been interest from businesses, so developers are hoping it can instead be used for housing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A project spokesman said: “The offices have been on the market for over 12 months, attracting no serious, viable interest in the existing premises.

“Telereal Trillium envisages the site could provide up to 140 new high-quality homes to meet growing demand for modern city centre living in Aberdeen.

“Having held recent discussions with the council’s planning department, it is accepted in principle that the property is well located and better suited for a residential development.”

The company’s asset manager Sam Rosenkranz said: “We are pleased to be taking forward a redevelopment proposal which accords with the council’s planning policy of encouraging city centre living.

“We do not underestimate the work involved to re-purpose a site for residential use in the city centre but are ready to embark on the planning application process with meaningful public and statutory consultations to deliver a successful scheme for the city.”

Richard Slipper, managing director of Richard Slipper Planning Consultancy, which is working on the project, told the Evening Express at yesterday’s consultation event: “This event is aimed at listening to as many people as possible, and we welcome their views.

“After today, we are very willing to have more focused round-table meetings with representatives of the city centre community council, Aberdeen Inspired and Invest Aberdeen, as well as local residents’ groups.

“We feel that, before we lodge the application, more consultation will be beneficial and we will report responses back to the planning officers.

“We want to spend time getting it right rather than racing to get the application in.

“Pre-consultation is vital and this is an important step.”