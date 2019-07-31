Big rise in need for crisis grants in Aberdeen branded ‘appalling’

The number of people awarded crisis grants in the city has risen by 9%, new figures have revealed.

Aberdeen City Council awarded 6,455 in the last financial year from the Scottish Welfare Fund – up 9% on 2017-18 when 5,905 were awarded to people in crisis.

The cash is given to people in a financial emergency, such as those struggling on low incomes or benefits, with the national figure of £10.4m branded “appalling”.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, 3,275 crisis grants were awarded in the last financial year, an increase of 6% on 2017-18.

The Scottish Welfare Fund paid out a total of £902,107 in Aberdeen – a rise of 3% from 2017-18.

Of this, £394,077 was spent on crisis grants and £508,031 on community care grants, which help those facing extreme financial pressures with one-off costs for purchases such as beds, washing machines and cookers.

Aberdeenshire experienced a 54% rise in the amount it paid out from the fund, from £392,569 in 2017-18 to £606,300 in the last financial year.

Within this total, £271,161 was given out in crisis grants and £335,138 on community care grants.

How Aberdeen compares to the rest of Scotland

The Scottish Welfare Fund is part of an annual package of more than £125 million to mitigate against the impact of UK Government welfare cuts.

Since its launch in April 2013, the fund has paid out more than £200m to support more than 336,000 households, with a third of recipients being families with children.

Dave Simmers, CEO of city-based food bank CFine, said: “The increase in awards through the Scottish Welfare Fund comes as no surprise to CFine.

“The Scottish Government deserves credit for creating this vital fund, as does the council for managing it in very difficult circumstances.

“The position, though, based on CFine’s experience of the scale and complexity of the issues disadvantaged individuals and families are facing, with the best will in the world, the public and voluntary organisations are not able to respond positively to everyone.”

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “A 9% rise in successful welfare grant applications is a worrying statistic for Aberdeen.

“It is fortunate that these grants are available for people in need but our two Governments need to address the underlying reasons for this increase.”

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald added: “These figures show the impact of social security changes on people in low-paid work or out of work.

“They also show that the impact of the downturn in oil and gas is still affecting the local economy in and around Aberdeen.”

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We would much rather these resources were invested in anti-poverty measures than protecting our people from another Government’s cuts.

“The fact that so many households in Scotland are in need of emergency financial help is appalling and a sad indictment of the UK Government’s record on austerity and welfare changes.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Tackling poverty will always be a priority for the UK government.

“More people are in work in Scotland than ever before with wages continuing to outstrip inflation, rising at their fastest in over a decade.

“But we recognise that some families need more support, which is why we continue to spend £95 billion a year on working-age benefits.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman added: “Yes, there has been an increase in crisis grant applications in the period from 2017-18 to 2018-19 while customer adjusted to the new Universal Credits system and awaited their first payment or advance payment.

“The council will continue to use the funding available to it in providing support to customers.”