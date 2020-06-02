Big queues as north-east recycling centres reopen

Queues formed outside newly-reopened recycling centres in the north-east, with police at the scene of Aberdeen facilities.

As recycling centres reopened in Aberdeen after being closed for almost 10 weeks, residents were advised to only make essential trips in order to prevent unnecessary strain on services.

And police were spotted outside the Tullos and Hazlehead centres.

It was thought that 60 cars per hour were visiting the Hazlehead site yesterday.

Aberdeen City Council opened three recycling centres at Hazlehead, Bucksburn and Tullos, and social distancing and traffic control measures have been implemented at all three sites.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council opened sites in Fraserburgh, Macduff, Ellon, Turriff, Inverurie, Westhill, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, Portlethen, Banchory and Huntly.

Members of the public have been reminded that they should only visit the centres if it is a necessary trip, with large items and excess waste continuing to be stored at home if possible.

Those visiting may be asked to return at a later time, and the sites have clearly-defined unloading bays to ensure strict physical distancing is maintained at all times.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Some queueing was expected following the reopening of the household waste and recycling centres, especially in the morning, and measures have been put in place to help manage demand.

“These measures include restricting the size of vehicles and range of materials accepted to help maximise the throughput of traffic.

“In addition, there are traffic restrictions in place and marshals are directing and managing traffic on approach to the centres.

“Residents should only come if necessary and, if they do need to come, consider visiting later in the day, when the initial queues may have dissipated.

“Residents are reminded that large vans or trailers are not permitted for now.

“Residents should check the Council website for the mots up to date information before visiting a HWRC”.

While the sites in Aberdeen were hit by queues, Aberdeenshire Council have said that their sites have not experienced similar issues.

It has been suggested that this is due to the fact that Aberdeenshire residents must book a slot online to visit.

Yesterday, there were more than 3,000 visits made to the HWRC’s, but things were said to have run “smoothly”.

Ros Baxter, waste manager, said: “The partial reopening of our HWRCs has gone very smoothly and I would like to thank all of our staff who have made this possible.

“I would also like to thank all of the people who have booked online and followed the instructions.”

Only certain waste will be accepted by the city and shire centres, including general household waste, non-electrical bulky waste, garden waste and cardboard.

Furniture will also be accepted, but no white goods are to be dropped-off.

Residents must also bring ID with an address such as a driving licence or a bill, and only one person is allowed per vehicle.

Aberdeenshire residents can book online here or call Aberdeenshire Council’s Wasteline on 03456 081207.