Man arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen community

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

At least four police cars and three police vans were spotted on Glenbervie Road in Torry this morning.

Paramedics were also on-scene, with officers spotted patrolling the area.

Police have now confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance within a property on Glenbervie Road which occurred at about 5.25am.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “It was contained to a single property with no wider risk to the public.

“The local community is thanked for their understanding while officers attended this incident.”

It is not known what the nature of the incident is, but locals reported hearing a disturbance in the early hours – with shouting and screaming heard.

One Glenbervie Road resident said they had heard a disturbance at around 1am.

Another said: “I’m not sure what’s going on, but it’s obviously something serious.”

It appeared that the drying green at the back of one of the block of flats had been sealed off with police tape.