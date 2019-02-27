Aberdeen group’s big parents’ evening to sell apprentice benefits

An Aberdeen business group is set to host what is being billed as Scotland’s biggest parents’ evening.

Parents and carers are invited to the free event, hosted by school and business link organisation Developing the Young Workforce North East.

The event will explain the differences between the three types of Scottish apprenticeships: foundation, modern and graduate.

The event will take place at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce on March 6 from 5.30-8pm.

The evening is part of the city’s Scottish Apprenticeship week activities.

The week was established to show the benefits of having apprenticeships for those who wish to become one, as well as the firms who offer them.

There are more than 37,000 people in Scotland who work as apprentices in a range of careers, from digital technologies to social care.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “There are a variety of apprenticeships available, including foundation courses which pupils can undertake while still at school.

“Aberdeen City Council is committed to ensuring our young people have the best possible outcomes in life and our schools are helping to promote Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

“Events such as this provide parents and carers with an insight into the potential opportunities for their children to develop their skills and secure rewarding employment.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend.”