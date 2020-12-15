Big Noise Torry brings Christmas cheer to children and care homes

A musical project which works to transform the lives of north-east children has delivered more than 1,700 online lessons since April.

Big Noise Torry has been a positive influence on the lives of kids in the area since 2015.

The life-changing programme, which celebrated its fifth birthday in July, helps young children learn to play musical instruments from an early age.

There is normally an annual Christmas concert but organisers could not hold it this year due to the pandemic.

To celebrate the festive season, all children in the after-school club will receive a gift bag including a sleigh bell making kit, crafting activities and a Big Noise hoody.

The team is also working on a Christmas-themed DVD for local care homes, including performances from children and Big Noise musicians.

© Alan Richardson/Pix-AR.co.uk

Formally launched in June 2015, Big Noise Torry works with more than 600 children from birth to Primary 7 at Tullos and Walker Road schools and is delivered in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and the charity Sistema Scotland.

Since early April 2020, the programme has delivered more than 1,700 online lessons, while face-to-face teaching – delivered in accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions and in partnership with local primary and secondary schools – has been gradually phased back in since September.

Big Noise Torry has also continued regular online Baby Noise and Adult Orchestra sessions.

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council said: “Big Noise Torry celebrated its 5th birthday in July and while it has been a difficult year due to the pandemic, the children were able to continue to develop their musical skills thanks to online lessons and activities organised by staff.

“Evidence from Sistema Scotland’s work highlights how the involvement in music-making is hugely beneficial educationally and socially and is also great for participants’ wellbeing, which is particularly important during these difficult times.

“It’s a real shame the Big Noise Torry Christmas concert can’t take place, however, the week-long activities sound like a lot of fun and the Christmas-themed DVD for local care homes is a great idea and highlights the wonderful community spirit in Torry.”

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council added: “It’s been a very challenging year for everyone at Big Noise Torry and I’m pleased that the children and young people of Big Noise Torry will have the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas party and online activities.

“The commitment of staff, children and parents is what makes this initiative so impressive and beneficial to all involved and to Torry.”

A wide range of partners and funders support the initiative, including Aberdeen City Council, players of People’s Postcode Lottery and the Scottish Government.

Aberdeen City Council announced a further six-year funding commitment to the project at the start of 2020.