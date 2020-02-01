Music project to help disadvantaged Aberdeen youngsters is set to continue

A strategy designed to give children in one of Aberdeen’s most disadvantaged communities a helping hand has been extended.

Big Noise Torry will now run for another six years until March 31 2026.

The project works with more than 550 children in the Torry area, from birth until primary seven to help narrow the attainment gap and increase the percentage of young people reaching positive destinations after they leave school.

Big Noise Torry do this by offering an after-school programme for the kids, giving them the opportunity to take part in activities such as playing musical instruments.

It is run by charity Sistema Scotland for the council and began its work teaching youngsters in Aberdeen musical instruments in 2015.

The contract extension will also mean an expansion for the after-school charity so that it covers up to secondary six school ages and offer additional skills for employment.

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “From the outset we believed Big Noise Torry had the potential to deliver real benefits for one of Aberdeen’s key regeneration community areas.

“I am delighted that the independent evaluation carried out on the programme to date clearly demonstrates this is the case.”