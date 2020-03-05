Big names lined up for Aberdeen university International Women’s Day talks

A celebrity psychologist and a Facebook leader will help mark International Women’s Day at the University of Aberdeen.

Dr Linda Papadopoulos has been on television several times analysing current affairs, trends and human behaviour, and Gail Kent is the global policy lead at Facebook.

They will both be giving talks at the university on Friday, aiming to inspire and encourage women to harness their talents.

The annual event is called Inspiring Women – #EachForEqual and takes place at King’s Conference Centre.

It will be attended by members of the public, including teenagers, along with business community representatives.

Professor Linley Lord, president of educational institution Curtin Singapore, will also be speaking.

The free event runs from 8.45am to 2.30pm. Register at abdn.ac.uk/events/conferences/iwd