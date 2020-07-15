Big-hearted north-east fundraisers raise thousands for Archie Foundation

Footballers from across the north-east have come together to support a struggling children’s charity.

The Archie Foundation makes a difference for local sick children when they are in hospital or require long-term medical treatment.

Supporters and volunteers were devastated when the charity’s annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The football match, which pits police officers against firefighters in friendly competition, usually raises thousands for the Archie Foundation.

It’s loss could have been keenly felt, but fundraisers across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have laced up their trainers and done their bit to help fill in that shortfall in funding.

In Elgin, a big-hearted ten-year-old helped rally his friends in the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy U11 side to take on their challenge.

Mason Porter knows first-hand the benefit of the Archie Foundation, as his younger brother Darrell was in and out of hospital when he was a toddler.

The charity not only supported young Darrell, but also helped distract Mason and his family when they travelled through to Aberdeen from Elgin for stressful hospital treatment.

The Aberdeen FC Youth Academy U11’s took part in a 15-hour relay challenge at the weekend.

Mason’s mum, Hannah, said: “Lockdown has been so difficult on the boys, but as I said to Mason, lots of children are stuck inside hospitals at any time of the year – and they need help from charities like the Archie Foundation.

“They’re a brilliant bunch of boys and really enjoyed taking on the challenge.”

New Deer FC raised a hefty £2,240 through their fundraiser, while in Aberdeen Stoneywood FC collected £4,000 in a 24-hour-relay, spurred-on by Martyn Paul, whose daughter benefited from the work of the Archie Foundation while receiving hospital treatment.

And the East End Lewis Youth 2013s, based in Dyce, did they own 12-hour challenge , involving parents, coaches and parents.

Coach Cameron Buchan said it gave the team an “enormous sense of pride” to fundraise for a cause that would help other children in their area.

Collectively, the team raised nearly £2,000 for the Archie Foundation.

“We got a really good response from the parents and it was great to get the boys back together and build up some team spirit, they’ve been missing football so much,” he said.