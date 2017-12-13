Big-hearted Aberden burger van owner donates his stock to help homeless charity

A burger van owner has donated £500 worth of stock to a food bank after the freezing weather forced him to shut up shop last week.

The donation to Aberdeen Cyrenians by Glen Alexander, 53, who owns Stubsy’s Snack Shack, included two kilos of bacon, 40 burgers, 40 sausages and a box of tomatoes.

The Kittybrewster resident was unable to open his burger van last week due to strong winds and wintry weather and faced losing hundreds of pounds of stock.

But instead of binning the burgers Glen, who usually sets up the trailer westbound on the A96 near Gartly, took the lot to the food bank.

He said: “I cleared the freezer and the chiller out and I thought it’s too good to bin.

“There’s been lots of positive reaction.”

Recently appointed chief executive Mike Burns was on hand to receive the donation for the Aberdeen Cyrenians.

He said: “Every year the team at Aberdeen Cyrenians are humbled by the generosity of the local community as they pull together to support those in need over the colder months.

“For a small business owner such as Glen to think of helping others when the weather is putting such pressure on his own livelihood is a remarkable gesture.

“Glen’s donation was quickly put to good use by our street alternatives team providing some of the food for our weekend meal services for those sleeping rough or with limited access to cooking facilities.

“And our Monday volunteers were hard at work preparing and freezing the rest to make sure we make the most of Glen’s generosity.”

Glen, who has only been running Stubsy’s Snack Shack for three weeks, admitted it has been tough going.

He said: “It’s a struggle. “It’s a really tough job.

“I’m going to stick with it once the weather breaks, but I don’t know how long for.

“It’s a big financial burden at the moment.”