A mystery Samaritan has been hailed as “wonderfully generous” for donating a disused office building to a north-east children’s charity.

AberNecessities, which offers lifeline support to disadvantaged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, has recently received the “incredible” donation, which will serve as the charity’s new headquarters.

The kind-hearted benefactor, who wished to remain anonymous, has gifted the Innovation House on Howe Moss Road in Dyce in recognition of the team’s impressive work over the last two years.

Charity has helped thousands in need

Since its launch in 2019, AberNecessesities has been a pillar of strength to more than 5,000 families and children across the region.

The “invaluable” asset will enable the charity to continue to support families living in varying degrees of deprivation by providing essential items such as nappies, formula milk, clothing, toys and equipment for children aged under 18.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, founder of AberNecessities, explained what this donation means to the charity and her team.

She said: “When I was informed about this incredible gift, I was completely overwhelmed.

“This wonderfully generous donor will make a huge difference to how we work as a team and how the charity operates as a whole.

“It will prove instrumental in changing the landscape and direction of the charity and give us the freedom to develop and grow.

“This level of support shows an enormous amount of faith in what we do, and we are truly grateful for that.

“The team is extremely excited for this new chapter.”

The former Innovation House in the Kirkhill Industrial Estate has been renamed to Grove House to represent the importance of growing and working together as a close community.

As recently as last month, the 6,229 sq ft building was listed for sale on a property website for £400,000.

It was formerly the Aberdeen base of offshore firm IKM Testing UK, which now occupies a purpose-built premises in Westhill.

There are now plans to turn the premises into an open-plan office along with storage space for donations and other essential items for children.

AberNecessesities is appealing for volunteers to assist with the renovations by donating their time and skills.

The team is currently looking for anyone with knowledge of demolition of internal walls, vinyl floor laying, and painting and decorating.

In addition, they are also reaching out to plumbers, who would be keen to volunteer, as well as joiners and electricians.

Anyone who would like to assist with the Grove House refurbishment can get in touch with AberNecessities by email at grovehouse@abernecessities.co.uk