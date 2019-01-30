Big freeze to continue for north-east as temperatures set to drop to -10C tonight

Parts of the north-east could see the mercury plummet to as low as -10C tonight, with some areas not even budging above freezing during the day.

Last night, Royal Deeside was the coldest place in the UK with temperatures dropping to -9.3C in Braemar and Balmoral and -9C in Aboyne.

Tonight those areas could see temperatures as low as -10C through the night, with daytime temperatures not rising above freezing.

Earlier this month Aboyne set the record for coldest place in the UK with a temperature of -10.7C.

In Aberdeen itself, the lowest recorded temperature was -5.6C at 5am with it expected to be just as cold, if not colder tonight.

The Met Office have also issued a new weather warning for the north-east

Between 6pm tomorrow and 12pm on Friday a snow and ice warning will be in place for the entire region, and most of the east coast of Scotland.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “It should be a really nice day, plenty of sunshine and dry for eastern parts of Scotland, it will be cold though, with maximum temperatures of 3C.

“Overnight, it’s going to be very cold with temperatures down to -5C at least in Aberdeen and as low as -8C or -9C for Aberdeenshire.

“In Braemar it could hit as low as -10C with daytime temperatures unlikely to be above freezing.

“Tomorrow will be another lovely day with plenty of sunshine with maybe an isolated wintry shower affecting the east coast. One the whole a cold, sunny day for Scotland.”