Big double win at national awards for north-east retailer

Bosses at north-east firm Laings are celebrating after it scooped the bathroom retailer and showroom of the year titles in the UK-wide Retail and Design Awards 2020.

Inverurie-based Laings says it is the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London, employing more than 80 people.

The family firm, which has been around since 1862, received its two prestigious accolades at a black-tie ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month. Directors Darren Walker and Claire McKay were there to collect the gongs.

Laings is only the third company in the awards’ 26-year history to win in both the bathroom retailer and showroom categories in the same year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Walker said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by the kbbreview retail and design awards scheme for our commitment to consistently improving our showroom, our product range and the design, installation and project management service we offer.

“2019 was an important year for the business. We marked 25 years at our current premises in Inverurie and carried out extensive renovations to the showroom.

“Despite a challenging market over the last few years, we are delighted we have continued to raise standards and maintain our position as one of the country’s leading retailers.”