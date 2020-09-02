Big breakfast plan for Aberdeen primary school

An Aberdeen primary is to begin hosting its own breakfast club next week.

Seaton School will run Big Breakfast for pupils after a previous breakfast club held at the nearby community centre was cancelled due to changes in staffing.

Beginning on Monday, September 7 at 8am, it will take place in the Seaton School dining hall and will be run by school staff, volunteers and Russell Anderson Development School.

Youngsters will be given breakfast, as well as the opportunity to take part in some outdoor and indoor activities.

It is free to attend, and pupils can be signed up by parents emailing the school.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Those attending will be asked to socially distance by lining up at the front of the school, where a member of staff will invite them into school, take a register and show them where to wash their hands and sit.

Parents will not need to provide any resources for children to take part, however, are asked to wrap them up warmly if they are going outside.