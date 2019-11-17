Big award for Aberdeen bowling green revamp

Aberdeen eco-friendly groups have been presented with awards for their achievements.

The annual EcoCity Awards, organised by Aberdeen City Council, attracted nearly 30 submissions from around the city in nine categories.

The Overall EcoCity Award went to Bonnymuir Garden from Bonnymuir Green Community Trust.

The charity group transformed a disused and overgrown bowling green into a community hub and green space, which includes a garden growing fruit and vegetables, a wild meadow, ponds, mixed borders and a play area.

The judges’ award was given to Project Craster from Aberdeen City Council’s Environmental Services team.

Entrants were evaluated by judges representing the council, external groups and voluntary and third sector organisations. Participants were all awarded with a certificate to mark their achievements.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Many congratulations to the winners and our thanks go to everyone who took part in the 2019 EcoCity Awards.

“I encourage everyone to keep up the good work and keep spreading the eco-friendly message.

“Our community groups and schools around the city do a fantastic job of spreading the eco-friendly message and deserve to be congratulated for their hard work.”