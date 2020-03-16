Biffy Clyro postpone release of tickets for Aberdeen gig due to coronavirus

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced they are delaying the release of tickets for their Aberdeen gig due to coronavirus.

The three-piece, who hail from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, are due to take to the stage at P&J Live on September 25.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s tour were scheduled to go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Update on 2020/21 Tour pic.twitter.com/vqvV3qLOFM — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 16, 2020

In a statement on social media, Biffy Clyro said: “Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to delay ticket sales for the forthcoming UK, European and Australian tours until a later date.

“If you have already pre-ordered, you will still be in the pre-sale.

“We are still very much looking forward to the tour and while the dates and venues remain unaffected, we feel that due to the current uncertainty the time is not right to make tickets available.

“We send everyone our love. Please take care of each other. Stay safe and healthy.”